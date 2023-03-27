ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left three juveniles injured last weekend.

According to a report, around 11:40 p.m. on March 25, deputies responded to Permian Regional Medical Center after a juvenile male was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. Investigators learned that three boys were injured at an altercation at a house party in the county. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that a suspect pulled out a knife during an argument and stabbed three teens before leaving the scene.

One victim was treated at PRMC and released while two others were taken to area hospitals and remained in intensive care as of Monday. The investigation is ongoing.