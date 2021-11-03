3 killed in explosion, fire at Bowie County barn

Three people died in an explosion and fire inside a barn on County Road 4242 in Bowie County on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating an explosion and fire at a Bowie County barn that killed three people Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on County Road 4242, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, along with Simms, DeKalb, Maud, and New Boston Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene and arrived to find a shop building on fire. The sheriff’s office says there were “structural indications that an explosion had ignited it.”

Firefighters found the three victims while they were putting out the flame.

The sheriff’s office has identified the three victims as the owners of the property, 60-year-old Steven Granbery, 55-year-old Cynthia Granbery, and 65-year-old William Barnes, all of Simms, Texas.

Bowie County Fire Investigator Scottie Taylor along with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Michelle Carrier and Captain David Biggar responded to investigate. Judge Mary Hankins ordered all three victims to be sent off for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to BCSO, there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene of the fire.