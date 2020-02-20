3 people confirmed dead after Coleman County plane crash

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Three people were confirmed dead after a plane crash in Coleman County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatalities Tuesday morning and said the NTSB is now investigating.

A helicopter search crew told KTAB and KRBC they found the crash west of Lake Coleman. No survivors were reported.

The plane, described as a Beechcraft King Air, took off from the Abilene Airport around 5:40 a.m. according to Flight Aware.

FAA officials say the pilot reported an electrical issue just before losing contact with air traffic control.

(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this report.)