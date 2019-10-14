3 people dead after North Texas home explodes

JOHNTOWN, Texas (KETK/KFXK) – Three people are dead after a North Texas home exploded Saturday afternoon, according to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office.

Local authorities responded early Sunday afternoon to a “[rural] area of Johntown” after a family member of the victims went to check on them after being unable to reach them the previous day.

It is believed that the explosion occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Investigators are unsure what caused the explosion, but the bodies of the victims have been recovered.

Their identities have not been released by local police. Many East Texas fire departments responded to the fire, including Longview, Talco, and Paris.

Johntown is a small town of fewer than 1,000 people and is roughly 75 miles north of Longview on Highway 271.

It remains unclear whether this explosion is related to the “loud boom” that many East Texans heard over the weekend in Gladewater and Longview.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)