AMARILLO, Texas — Federal prosecutors on Friday said three drug traffickers were sentenced this week. The three were accused of, among other things, hitting and running a sheriff’s deputy off the roadway during a traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Potter County.

Prosecutors said Kyle Willeke, 31, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to 20 years in federal prison.

Ricardo Rodriguez, 35, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Monique Derau, 26, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and misprision of a felony and was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in federal prison.

The following is a statement from the US Attorney’s Office (USAO):