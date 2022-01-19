3 Texas teens found dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where the bodies of three teenagers were found dead inside of a home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Authorities said it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON– Three teens were found dead in a home northeast of Houston in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

Initial findings showed one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone,” the Sheriff said.

He said two females and one male were dead, but did not announce their ages.

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the scene was under investigation.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)