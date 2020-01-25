3-year-old girl shot in gunfight during West Texas drug raid

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was been shot in a gunfight between police and 16-year-old male suspect during a drug raid at a West Texas house.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Midland police officers were serving a search warrant at a house near Hogan Park in eastern Midland Wednesday night when a gunfight ensued with the teenage suspect that wounded the child.

DPS Sgt. Oscar Villarreal said Friday that the girl was in stable condition at a hospital and the teen was taken into custody.

It was unclear if they were related, and Villarreal had no further information on the child.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)