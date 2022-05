HOBBS, New Mexico — A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after being shot Friday afternoon, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said deputies responded to the 3000 block of Stanolind Road in Hobbs, New Mexico, at 4:38 p.m. A 3-year-old boy was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Law enforcement said no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.