3-year-old murdered in Snyder; police release name of victim, suspect

SNYDER, Texas — On Tuesday, Snyder Police released the names of a suspect and a victim after a woman was found unconscious and a 3-year-old was found dead last week.

Police identified them as Caitlin Tucker, 27, and James Russell, 3.

“This case is being investigated as a Capital Murder…,” a news release said.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Tucker.

The following is a news release from the Snyder Police Department Chief of Police, Brian Haggard.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:38 AM. the Snyder Police Department was dispatched to the Western Crest Apartments, located at 3901 Ave O in Snyder. Texas, in reference to a male juvenile and adult female being found unconscious. The adult female has been identified as Caitlin Tucker, 27 years of age. The deceased juvenile has been identified as James Russell, 3 years of age. This case is being investigated as a Capital Murder and a Capital Murder warrant has been issued for Caitlin Tucker.

No further information will be released.

