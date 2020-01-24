3-year-old shot in Midland officer-involved shooting, Texas Rangers investigating

MIDLAND, Texas (CNN Newsource) — A 3-year-old girl was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Midland Wednesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Luis Gomez said his son, who was also shot in the arm, told him police threw something through the window and broke down the door, but did not identify themselves as police.

Gomez, who is the father of the 3-year-old girl and the teenage boy, said a bullet hit the girl in the back, and that she is in a lot of pain.

“She just keeps screaming every, like, five minutes,” he said. “The doctor said that it’s going to be like some kind of trauma. Like she’s going to be traumatized over it.”

She was sent to a Lubbock hospital and the teenager was sent to juvenile detention.

Both DPS and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.