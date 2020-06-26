300 teenagers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at ‘Pongfest’ party in Travis County

Breaking News
LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 300 teenagers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a “large gathering,” according to Austin Public Health and the City of Lakeway.

Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox explained in a Facebook video on Thursday evening that a “very large party” called “Pongfest” was held on Saturday, June 20 — and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.

According to Austin Public Health, 300 teenagers attended the party — some of whom were awaiting results for their COVID-19 test results and have since tested positive.

Mayor Cox says APH is handling contact tracing and asking the public to continue using social distancing and safety measures.

