Four earthquakes have been recorded in Scurry County over the past 3 days. (Photo from KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com)

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Four earthquakes have been recorded in Scurry County since Monday.

The largest two – which came in at a magnitude 3.1 and a magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale – were recorded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the following information about each of the earthquakes:

August 17 (6:19 a.m.) – magnitude 3.1 11.5 miles northwest of Hermleigh 16.1 miles north-northeast of Snyder 57.8 miles east northwest of Abilene



August 16 (7:30 p.m.) – magnitude 3.8 10.8 miles of north-northeast of Hermleigh 15.2 miles west northeast of Snyder 25.5 miles northwest of Sweetwater 58.5 miles east northwest of Abilene



August 16 (7:29 a.m.) – magnitude 3.0 11 miles south northeast of Hermleigh 15.5 miles west northeast of Snyder 25.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater 58.2 miles east northwest of Abilene



August 15 (8:22 a.m.) – magnitude 2.6 5.6 miles south northeast of Hermleigh 11.9 miles east of Snyder 24.1 miles northwest of Sweetwater



There were also 2 earthquakes recorded less than 10 miles away from Snyder this month – a magnitude 2.2 recorded August 7 and a magnitude 2.5 recorded August 5.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)