4 injured in shooting at Midland bar

MIDLAND, Texas – Four people were in local hospitals following a shooting at a Midland bar Sunday.

According to the Midland Police, officers were called to a shots fired at “Your Place Bar” on West Wall Street about 8:26 p.m. Sunday.

While investigating, officers learned multiple shots were fired between members of a motorcycle gang and four people were injured, according to a release.

All four were transported to local hospitals and their conditions were unknown.

Police said the suspects were last seen headed west towards Odessa.

(Big 2/Fox 24 contributed to this report)

