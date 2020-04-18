4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Investigators and the Webb County medical examiners assess the area where multiple bodies were found on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead. Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present. A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away. (Danny Zaragoza/Laredo Morning Times via AP)

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead.

Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on multiple counts of capital murder.

Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present.

A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door.

Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar