46% of New Mexico grant applicants get virus relief funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 6,500 New Mexico businesses and nonprofits will receive up to $50,000 under a state program created to help companies cope with economic fallout from the pandemic.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that’s about half of the companies that applied.

The program is using $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to the state.

The state on Saturday reported 1,252 additional known COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 145,379 cases and 2,534 deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)