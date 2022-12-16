PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far as West Odessa, according to early reports.

17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing video games online with local friends, who all said they felt the impact.

“It felt like I was in a really unstable canoe. My monitor was shaking, and I was worried it was going to fall off my desk. We (his online friends) were all surprised at how long it lasted. My friend Anthony said it was the first time he’d ever felt any of the earthquakes in the area. I’ve never felt one like that. It felt like the ground was made of putty and I was just bouncing,” he said.