5 arrested in connection to murder of Midland teenager

MIDLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office:
On December 30, 2019 at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Midland County Sheriffs Office received information that Robert Duncan, who was reported missing, could possibly be in the area of County Road 1230 and County Road 120 in Midland County. Deputies along with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland Police Department and the District Attorneys office began a search.
On December 31, 2019, at approximately 3:30 pm, the investigation led the search team to the deceased body of the missing person.
During this investigation, 3 search warrants were obtained and executed in connection with the homicide.
This investigation is still ongoing.
The following suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the homicide:
- Larry West Jr. – 17 years of age – Capital Murder
- Zayden Hayes – 18 years of age – Capital Murder
- Rogelio Cadena – 18 years of age – Murder
- Rogelio Vasquez – 18 years of age – Tampering with Evidence
- John Hayes- 17 years of age- Interfering with Public Duties
Next of kin has been notified.
[NOTE: A booking photo for Rogelio Vasquez was not immediately available]
