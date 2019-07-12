5 dead in New Mexico after 2-vehicle collision involving pick and semi

Five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a crew cab pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer in New Mexico Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., New Mexico State Police (NMSP), along with Lea County Sheriff’s Office, Jal Police Department and area first responders were called to NM State Road 128 around mile post 57 near Jal for the crash, according to a news release from NMSP.

The initial investigation showed, according to NMSP, the pickup, occupied by the driver and three passengers, was traveling west on SR 128 and crossed the center line into eastbound traffic for unknown reasons.

The pickup collided head-on with the eastbound semi-tractor trailer, according to police.

After the crash, both vehicles caught fire. All four occupants of the pickup and the driver of the semi-tractor trailer died on scene, said police.

The four occupants of the pickup have been identified as Arturo Barboza, 22 of Odessa; Alonso Hernandez, 28 of Odessa; Justin Brown, 25 of Montgomery and Enrique Leon, 58 of Odessa, according to police.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was identified as Rayshawda Riley, 27 of Arlington.

Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and there was no additional information available by Friday.