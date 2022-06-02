CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – According to TDCJ, five people were found murdered in Leon County near the area where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May.

While investigating leads inside the search perimeter, law enforcement agencies received a call from an individual who had become concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Law enforcement officers responded to the residence and discovered the bodies of two adults and three children.

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence. It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed.

The TDCJ will be holding a press conference at 10:00 p.m. tonight at the media staging location Dairy Queen, on the corner of Hwy 7 and I-45.