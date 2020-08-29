5 shot, 1 critically, in shooting in Dallas’ Deep Ellum area

by: The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Five people have been wounded, one critically, in a shooting in the Deep Ellum district on the eastern edge of downtown Dallas.

A statement issued by police said the shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on Elm Street near Good-Latimer Expressway.

Officers found three men and a woman wounded at that location, and they were taken to a hospital.

While at the hospital, officers said another wounded man entered after driving himself to the emergency room.

Police said the wounds inflicted on three men and the woman aren’t life-threatening, but a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition.

