AUSTIN (KXAN) — Online restaurant reservation service OpenTable released earlier this month its compilation of the Top 100 restaurants in the United States this year — and five Austin restaurants made the list.

The report analyzed more than 12 million verified diner reviews along with diner ratings, the percentage of reservations made in advance and five-star reviews given to establishments. OpenTable crowned five Texas restaurants among the best nationwide with all of them located here in Austin.

Texas’ best restaurants were named as:

Clark’s Oyster Bar

Located at Sixth and Blanco streets, Clark’s Oyster Bar’s menu features New England coastal flavors along with California influences, according to the restaurant’s website. Menu offerings include shucked oysters, lobster rolls, daily fish specials, caviar, chowder and crudo.

J Carver’s

Located off Rio Grande Street near West Sixth Street downtown, the self-described oyster bar and chop house’s menu includes an array of oyster, caviar, crudo and crab offerings, premium cuts, prime fish and shellfish dishes as well as a list of wines and cocktails guests can choose from.

Jeffrey’s Restaurant

Noted as a “neighborhood fine dining restaurant,” Jeffrey’s is located off West Lynn Street in the historic Clarksville neighborhood. Open since 1975, its menu includes prime beef and French American dishes as well as its caviar service and hors d’oeuvres.

Red Ash Italia

Pulling inspiration from northern and southern Italian dishes, Red Ash is located off Colorado Street downtown and wood grill and oven-prepared beef, handmade pasta and a variety of wines and cocktails.

Uchi Austin

Founded by James Beard Award‑winning Chef Tyson Cole, the sushi restaurant’s menu features caviar and roe options, nigiri and sashimi, uni selections as well as makimono, per the menu. The Austin restaurant is part of a miniature chain featuring locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami, with upcoming spots in New York City and Scottsdale.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2023 list is available online.