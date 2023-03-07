AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Five Texas women are suing the state after they say they were denied abortion access, despite having pregnancy complications that risked their lives or the life of their baby.

The women, represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, filed suit against the state of Texas on Monday night and plan to share their stories during a 12:30 p.m. press conference at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday.

Their 91-page complaint says they — along with “countless” other pregnant women — were denied “necessary and potentially life-saving obstetrical care because medical professionals throughout the state fear liability under Texas’s abortion bans,” going into great detail of the women’s experience with miscarriages and other complications.

“Contrary to their stated purpose of furthering life, the bans are exposing pregnant people to risks of death, injury, and illness, including loss of fertility — making it less likely that every family who wants to bring children into the world will be able to do so and survive the experience,” the lawsuit reads.

Once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Texas was one of 13 states where abortion bans were automatically instated. Texas’ trigger law prohibits all abortions except under limited circumstances, such as a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.” Abortion will be punishable by up to life in prison and at least a $100,000 fine for each offense.

Abortion opponents said the state’s trigger law works in concert with Texas’ 2021 law, known as Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone who aids and abets abortions that occur after six weeks.

The lawsuit is asking the court to allow physicians to make exceptions to Texas laws and to clarify under what circumstances they can do so.

Two bills, SB 123 and HB 2215, have been filed in each chamber of the Texas Legislature to change the language in the law to clarify when exceptions are allowed, similar to the situations these five women faced. Both pieces of legislation were filed by Democrats, meaning a likely uphill battle on the politically-charged topic of abortion.

According to an August letter submitted as evidence in the lawsuit, the author of one of Texas’ 2021 abortion laws wrote the Texas Medical Board, asking to issue guidance for physicians to ensure women are able to get life-saving care when experiencing pregnancy complications.

In his letter, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, cites “egregious” examples of women who were denied care after experiencing complications like an ectopic pregnancy.

“Pregnancy complications such as these should be swiftly and reasonably treated to prevent or address a medical emergency determined by the physician,” the letter stated.

He goes on to cite current Texas code, which defines a medical emergency as “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy that, as certified by a physician, places the woman in danger of death or a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless an abortion is performed.”

Hughes says the Texas law he authored “expressly allows for a physician to perform or induce an abortion “if a physician believes that a medical emergency exists,” asking the board to investigate these allegations as potential malpractice by a physician.

The lawsuit argues despite this assertion, physicians are fearful of getting sued under the law as currently written, and therefore has “chilled the provision of necessary obstetric care, including abortion care.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 5 p.m.