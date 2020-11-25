5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Josh Reno, a graduate of the Texas Tech School of Law, will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice. Mr. Reno has served as an Assistant District Attorney in Williamson and Lubbock County and, during his time as a Prosecutor, he built a record of outstanding litigation and was awarded Lubbock County District Attorney’s Prosecutor of the Year in 2010.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that has been achieved by the Office of the Attorney General and striving for excellence to make the AG’s Prosecutors and Law Enforcement the best in the State of Texas,” said Josh Reno.