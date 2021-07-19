6 hospitalized after Texas home explodes

PLANO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least six people were taken to the hospital after a home in Texas exploded Monday night. Officials did not give specific descriptions of their injuries.

Details are scarce, but the Plano fire department tweeted a home exploded and the cause was unknown. A spokesperson told NewsNationNow.com two other homes were damaged.

The fire department said only one of the six victims was in the home that exploded, the other five were in “the home next door.”

Plano is a city of about 287,000 people 20 miles north of Dallas.

Photo courtesy Abigail Bostrom.