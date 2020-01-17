66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Girl Scout cookies went on sale in central Texas Wednesday, but only after troops and an army of volunteers scrambled to make sure most of them got here.

When Girl Scout families went to pick up their boxes over the weekend to later sell, organizers realized 66,000 were missing.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas CEO Paula Bookidis said the cookies were still sitting in warehouses, an issue blamed on the new delivery company.

“There was a little bit of a panic, where are the Girl Scout cookies going to come from,” Bookidis said.

In a letter sent to the families of 17,000 girl scouts in 46 counties, Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders wrote, “ABC Bakers, who manages production and delivery of our cookies, hired a new delivery agent this year. This agent has had difficulty fulfilling our cookie deliveries as expected, which in turn has impacted both the timeliness and completeness of initial cookie order fulfillment.”

Over the past four days, the Girl Scouts worked frantically to get troops all the cookies they needed to start selling Wednesday.

It involved extra trips to the warehouses and cookie trades between troops.

“We’ve been making sure that all those cookies got out, so that everybody had what they needed,” Bookidis said.

By Wednesday, all but 528 boxes were where they needed to be.

Girl Scout cookie sales continue for the next six weeks.