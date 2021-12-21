7 arrested, 1 wanted after Roosevelt County drug investigation

A close-up photo of police lights at night. (Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: Getty Images)

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Seven people were arrested throughout Roosevelt County on Monday, and one warrant was issued as the product of what law enforcement described as a long-term investigation conducted by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, the Portales Police Department, and Region 5 Drug Task Force.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office reported that law enforcement seized “methamphetamine, prescription pills, and suspected fentanyl pills from multiple locations…” as well as, “over a dozen firearms (including two stolen firearms), an undisclosed amount of cash, multiple vehicles and off-road vehicles, numerous other stolen items, and a stolen trailer.”

According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested included:

Chance Plummer, 35, of Portales – Arrested on four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of conspiracy to traffick a controlled substance, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to intimidate a state’s witness, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Rachel Hibbard, 33, of Portales – Arrested on four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and two counts of aiding or harboring a felon.

Kourtney Correl, 27, of Clovis – Arrested on counts of trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and racketeering.

Andrew Plummer, 20, of Portales – Arrested on a count of trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Rodolfo Sotelo, 44, of Portales – Arrested on a count of trafficking a controlled substance, intimidation of a witness, racketeering, and criminal solicitation.

Kevin Rogers, 35, of Portales – Arrested on a count of racketeering, intimidation of a witness, and criminal solicitation.

Jessica Green, 39, of Portales – Arrested on a count of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to traffic.

Roy Lane, 41, of Portales, was reported by the sheriff’s office as wanted for trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. Law enforcement documents said that Lane “is known to have ties in the areas of Hobbs, New Mexico, and Midland, Texas.”

Any with information on Lane’s location was asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 575-356-4404, Roosevelt County Crime Stoppers at 575-356-8100, or a local law enforcement agency.

“The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clovis Police Department all provided invaluable assistance and support in this investigation,” said the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office report. Law enforcement from Roosevelt County and the Clovis and Portales areas thanked their regional partners for their help.

The investigation was noted by officials as ongoing.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)