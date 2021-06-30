70% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — As of Tuesday, 70.7% of New Mexicans 16 years or older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is about 1,187,591, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday.

“After hitting our 60% goal, we continue to make steady progress. Thank you to every New Mexican for getting your shots – and for protecting yourselves and your loved ones,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release from the department.

The state will reopen on Thursday. Businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100% capacity starting July 1. The City of Albuquerque will do away with social distancing guidelines and masks will only be required for unvaccinated people, except in certain situations. However, some New Mexico businesses will continue COVID-19 protocols.

(Information from KRQE.com)