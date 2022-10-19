ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after a victim called 911 and said he’d been robbed. While in the area, the victim flagged the officers down and said the suspect, later identified as Lopez, was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot near 14th Street and Sam Houston Avenue.

The victim reported that he walked up on Lopez trying to steal a car battery and tools from his vehicle. The man said when he confronted Lopez, the suspect raised his hand as if he was going to throw a punch; that’s when the victim fought back and threw a punch of his own. The fight ended when Lopez knocked the 72-year-old victim to the ground and walked away. Despite injuries to his face and knee, the victim followed Lopez and later helped officers locate him.

Investigators found Lopez sitting in the vehicle- they said he had bloody knuckles from his fight with the victim. Lopez reportedly told the officers he thought the victim’s vehicle was abandoned and wanted to take the battery to use in his own car. However, he denied throwing any punches and instead said he tried to help the victim as he fell.

Lopez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $60,000.