734 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 734 new COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 618 new cases, bringing its total to 2,080. APH said Randall County has 116 new cases, bringing its total to 593.

40 new recoveries were reported, 37 in Potter County and three in Randall County.

The City of Amarillo said the increase in the number of positive cases is due to an increase in testing volume for COVID-19 recently conducted by the State of Texas.

“We have seen over the past few days a significant increase in testing due to a partnership between the state of Texas, the city and our local Tyson plant,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We are grateful for the additional testing resources from the state and the cooperation from Tyson and its employees. We are aware that additional testing will increase Amarillo’s positive numbers – this was expected. What additional testing provides is information needed to help slow the transmission of this illness in our community. This information is vital as we continue to move forward in responding to this illness.”

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:37 p.m. on May 15, 2020.)