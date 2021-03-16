8 tornadoes confirmed in Texas Panhandle over the weekend

CANYON, Texas (AP) — At least eight tornadoes touched down in the Texas Panhandle over the weekend, with one packing winds as high as 120 mph.

The tornadoes on Saturday snapped power poles and trees and damaged some homes and recreational vehicles.

The tornadoes were in mostly rural areas and no deaths or injuries were reported.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park was among areas damaged in the storm.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokeswoman says the park will have a lot of windows and fencing to replace, in addition to repairing and replacing roofs and repairing vehicles.