BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas animal shelter has put out a call for adopters after seeing an unusually large increase of puppies, including dozens that came from a single home.

Bastrop County Animal Shelter said Thursday it is looking for new homes for over 100 puppies and small breed dogs. The shelter said its high puppy population is due to an influx of new litters.

The shelter said over 80 animals came from a home whose owner died in February. The county said the animals were well taken care of, but none were spayed or neutered, and they “just kept having litters.”

The shelter said it is working to adopt out as many animals as possible to open up space for even more litters.

“Bastrop County Animal Shelter is facing a crisis of cuteness,” said Bastrop’s Animal Services Director Ashley Hermans. “We are desperately seeking adopters as there are many more litters of animals waiting to come in from our community.”

Below are some of the puppies available for adoption.

Photos courtesy of Bastrop County Animal Shelter.

Herman said it’s very early in the year to have so many puppies, adding that the shelter wishes people would spay and neuter their pets.

The shelter partners with Save An Angel to help get pets fixed, but Herman said it can be difficult to keep up with demand. And the county usually has a low-cost wellness clinic available, but it is working to hire a new veterinarian.

For more information, visit the Bastrop County adoption website, or call (512) 549-5160.

(Information from KXAN.com)