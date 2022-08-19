ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. — An 82-year-old woman was killed in a pedestrian crash outside of Portales on Thursday around noon, according to the New Mexico State Police.

On August 18, at around noon, the New Mexico State Police responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, for a female who had been hit by a flatbed trailer.

The initial investigation indicated that Virginia Poe, 82, was checking her mailbox just off the road at her residence. Her 88-year-old neighbor, driving a 2001 GMC pickup and pulling an empty flatbed trailer, stopped along the roadway to talk to her.

After the conversation, the man drove onto Mrs. Poe’s property to make a U-turn. As he was entering the roadway the trailer struck Mrs. Poe, who was still standing near her mailbox.

Emergency Medical Services were called, and Mrs. Poe was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash which was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.