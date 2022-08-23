Santa Fe, NM (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police Department:

The following is information for the distribution of a Silver Alert from the Santa Fe Police Department. Please refer all media inquiries and questions to the Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.

Santa Fe PD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Barbara Carlton.

Mrs. Carlton is an 82-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’4” tall, weighing 113 pounds, with medium-length blonde hair and green eyes.

She was reported missing just after midnight on August 23, 2022, after walking away from her home on Canyon Road in Santa Fe.

She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve pajama top with stars and black pants. Barbara Carlton is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 428-3710 or dial 911.

(End press release.)