LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department announced in a social media post that Liborio Canales, 85, was arrested on July 18 in connection to a 37-year-old homicide cold case that occurred back in 1986.

The post stated that on July 18 Lovington police officers and the Garland Police Department assisted the FBI to arrest a “man in connection with a 1986 homicide case.” According to the post, the homicide case had “gone cold until recently.”

On November 7, 1986, the Garland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Colbath Street in Garland, Texas.

According to the post, when officers arrived at the scene, Barbra Villarreal was found deceased. “Villarreal had suffered numerous stab wounds and a large kitchen knife was found nearby,” the post added.

The post said that DNA evidence was recovered at the crime since that the “suspect had left behind.” The evidence was then entered into the CODIS DNA database by FBI investigators and Garland detectives.

Surveillance and DNA technologies lead investigators to conclude that Canales was the suspect who “sometimes stay at a residence in Lovington, New Mexico.”

According to the post, Canales was in New Mexico on July 17 “for purposes of celebrating his birthday in five days with family.”

The post said Canales was arrested “without incident” by Lovington Police and Garland Police and was booked into the Lea County Detention Center on a federal warrant for Charge of Murder with a $1,000,000 bond.

He is expected to be handed over to the State of Texas in the coming days, according to the post.