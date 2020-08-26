89 Baylor students have tested positive for COVID-19 since beginning of fall semester

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — A total of 89 Baylor University students have tested positive for the Coronavirus since returning to school.

The university told FOX44 News that early in the semester, it expects increases in active cases due to more people having arrived on campus over the past week, plus the availability of testing.

At this time, Baylor’s positivity rate remains below just over three percent, but the university does know the majority of cases are coming from students living off-campus.

In some of these cases, unhealthy behaviors have contributed to the increase.

Here is an email sent to students Tuesday night from Vice President for Student Life Dr. Kevin Jackson:



“It is important for you to know that out of care for the entire University community, we will take swift disciplinary action to address incidents of misconduct related to COVID-19. Investigations since last weekend have resulted in several students being placed in an interim suspension status and the overall suspension of a student organization.”

The university continues to monitor cases and is isolating them and quarantining direct contacts to help mitigate any further spread. In addition, the university is launching ongoing COVID-19 surveillance testing next week as part of the ongoing mitigation and prevention efforts related to the virus.

(Information from FOX44News.com)

