9-year-old dies from injuries sustained at Astroworld

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday.

The victim, Ezra Blount, was music festival’s 10th casualty.

Ezra watched the show from his father’s shoulders, according to KTRK. His father lost consciousness after attendees started pushing and Ezra fell to ground, where he was trampled.

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening,” Turner said. “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”