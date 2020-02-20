90 people released after 14-day quarantine for COVID-19, do not pose threat

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– Ninety people on Thursday have completed their 14-day quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland after recently returning from Wuhan, China.

One person who traveled to Lackland via the State Department-charted flight was confirmed to have COVID-19 and remained under care at a local hospital, according to the CDC. Everyone else was medically cleared and CDC officials lifted their quarantine orders.

The CDC said it was important to know that the people released from quarantine posed no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they were returning to.

The CDC extended its thanks to everyone for their cooperation and patience during their quarantine and wished them well as they returned to home, work, and school.

They also thanked the men and women at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and their families for their graciousness while hosting all guests.