95 UT students tested positive for COVID-19 before Longhorns football game

Full view of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium before 2020 season opener against UTEP. (Photo from KXAN, KXAN.com)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A University of Texas-Austin spokesperson says 1,198 students were tested for COVID-19 before Saturday’s Longhorns football game, with 95 testing positive and 1,103 negative.

UT offered free COVID-19 testing for students who purchased the Big Ticket package for UT athletics events. In order to claim a ticket for the Longhorns‘ season opener, students had to test negative. Once a student tested negative, the student was able to claim their ticket online Saturday morning.

UT Athletics announced 15,337 people attended the Longhorns game against UTEP, which is below the department’s previous estimations.

UT required face masks, eliminated tailgating and added 225 hand sanitizer kiosks throughout the stadium. They also required fans to enter the stadium through a specific gate and have markings to maintain social distancing.

(Information from KXAN.com)

