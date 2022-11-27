Cropped version of precinct-level results in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election. (Photo from KXAN and KXAN.com; Source: KXAN/Christopher Adams)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term in the Nov. 8 election, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits.

Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide vote, to O’Rourke’s roughly 44%.

Nexstar’s KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.

At this time, precinct-level results are not available in counties shaded gray below. The map will be updated when those results become available.

Abbott netted the most votes from Montgomery County, north of Houston, where his margin of victory was almost 100,000 votes. He also won several counties with more than a 30,000-vote margin: Parker, Denton, Smith, Collin, Comal, Lubbock, Randall, Johnson and Galveston counties.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke saw huge margins in Travis County — winning more than 215,000 votes more than Abbott there — as well as six-digit margins in both Dallas and Harris counties. Despite more strong margins in Bexar and El Paso counties, he was unable to overcome the vast amount of votes cast in more rural areas, which leaned strongly Republican.

The final margin statewide was almost 900,000 votes, or 11.14%. The margin was slightly tighter than the 2018 gubernatorial election when Abbott beat Democrat Lupe Valdez by 13.53%. In that race, Abbott’s margin over his main rival was more than 1.1 million votes.

