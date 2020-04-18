A few hundred protest COVID-19 orders at Texas Capitol

Protesters rally at the Texas State Capitol to speak out against Texas’ handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Austin and many other Texas cities remain under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 outbreak except for essential personal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A few hundred conservative activists have demonstrated on the steps of the Texas Capitol building to call for an end to social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest in Austin came despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday that he plans to start easing such restrictions next week.

The rally was one of several that small-government activists and supporters of President Donald Trump have held or plan to hold around the country.

It was organized by a host of Infowars, which is a part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who attended the rally.

