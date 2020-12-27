A speedway finish among atypical graduations marking 2020

A graduate of Texas Woman’s University is photographed at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Across Texas and the U.S. this year, high schools and universities scrambled to find ways to give students a meaningful graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The images from those atypical ceremonies provide a poignant reminder of the ways life changed as the coronavirus spread. (Michael Modecki/Texas Woman’s University via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Driving across the finish line at Texas Motor Speedway wasn’t the graduation ceremony Lou Ann Hintz had pictured as she worked toward her doctorate.

But it turned out to feel pretty thrilling.

Hintz graduated this month from Texas Woman’s University in Denton and says she will always remember the moment.

Across Texas and the U.S. this year, high schools and universities scrambled to find ways to give students a meaningful graduation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The images from those atypical ceremonies provide a poignant reminder of the ways life changed as the coronavirus spread.

