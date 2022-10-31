AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a full week of early voting, almost 3 million Texans have cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

That’s a turnout of about 17% of the state’s 17.67 million registered voters.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAN, is keeping track of daily turnout figures using our Turnout Tracker. Click here for our full breakdown.

Unsurprisingly, Harris County has reported the highest number of votes cast so far. The county, home to Houston, accounts for 14.5% of all registered voters in the state.

Through the first week of early voting, almost 400,000 Harris County residents cast a ballot, out of 2.5 million registered voters. That’s a turnout of 15.5%.

Tarrant (Fort Worth), Bexar (San Antonio) and Dallas counties have all reported more than 200,000 votes cast, and Travis County (Austin) is a distant fifth, with 165,000 voters so far.

Suburban Collin, Denton and Fort Bend counties have all also reported more than 100,000 voters.

Meanwhile, Loving County has reported the fewest votes so far, at just 20. The county, in West Texas, is the least populated in the entire country, so the low number of actual votes accounts for 18% of all registered voters there.

More rural counties are leading the way when it comes to the highest percent of registered voters that have cast their ballots.

Terrell County, in West Texas, has the highest turnout after the first week of early voting, at 30.7%. So far, 193 of the county’s 629 registered voters have cast a ballot.

Blanco County, west of Austin, and Jeff Davis County, southeast of El Paso, both have turnout rates around 27%.

Llano County, northwest of Austin, and Gonzales County, east of San Antonio, round out the top five, with turnout above 25% in each.

So far, Hudspeth County, just east of El Paso, has the lowest turnout, at just 4.7%. Only 99 of the county’s 2,097 registered voters have voted so far.

Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.