AAA Texas: 40 fatalities on average during the Labor Day holiday period

As the Labor Day holiday approaches, AAA Texas reminds drivers ‘Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated.’ Recently released statistics from TxDOT show that both drinking and driving and distracted driving remain big problems in the Lone Star State. In an effort to keep everyone safe during a holiday period where 40 people are killed on Texas roads, on average, AAA Texas encourages drivers to make sure they have a plan to get home safely before heading out to enjoy the long holiday weekend if they plan to consume alcohol. It is equally as important to pay attention while behind the wheel and avoid distractions such as texting while driving.

According to TxDOT statistics from 2017, there were 35 fatal crashes resulting in 39 fatalities statewide during the Labor Day holiday period. Those numbers are similar to the prior year with 35 fatal crashes and 41 fatalities in 2016. More than one-third of those deaths were alcohol-related during the Labor Day timeframe for both years. Over the last 5 years, an average of 40 people have been killed during the Labor Day Holiday period, according to statistics published by TxDOT from 2013 to 2017.

Distracted driving is also a serious problem in the Lone Star State:

Texas Distracted Driving Crash Statistics (2017) County/Area Fatal Crashes Fatal Crash Change from 2016 Bexar 45 -27% Dallas 18 +20% Harris 21 +61% Tarrant 22 -4.4% Travis 19 +11.8% Statewide Total 403 -3.4% Source: TxDOT



As part of its new distracted driving campaign theme, ‘Don’t Drive Intoxicated, Don’t Drive Intexticated’, AAA Texas encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:

Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

Pull over. If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

Everyone should prevent being intexticated. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.

Gas Prices Lower than One Month Ago

There is some good news for motorists when they fill up at the pump: gas prices are down statewide compared to one month ago. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is three cents less than one month ago but still 44 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.83, which is three cents less than this day one month ago, but 46 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

As summer winds down, gas prices across the state are less expensive with many Texans seeing slow, but steady pump price drops during the last few weeks. Compared to July, consumer demand for gasoline is weaning and prices are following suit. In September, gas stations will start selling winter-blend gasoline. This blend, which is cheaper to produce, contains a fuel that evaporates at low temperatures for vehicle engines to operate properly, especially when the engine is cold.

