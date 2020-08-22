AAA Texas: 5 Texas cities among top 10 cheapest metros for gas in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five metropolitan areas in the Lone Star State are among the top 10 cheapest gas price averages of all U.S. cities surveyed this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

Those five metropolitan areas are Amarillo (3rd), Lubbock (5th), Tyler (8th), San Antonio (9th) and Sherman-Denision (10th).

Texas cities claim nearly 1/3 of the list of the top 51 U.S. metropolitan areas with the lowest gas prices, AAA Texas said.

“Gas prices are holding steady as demand and supply levels moved slightly lower week-to-week”, said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts note there are concerns surrounding demand for gasoline and the impact that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could have on the price of crude oil this fall.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.887, while the national average price was $2.189 on Saturday. Both averages were trending upward.



In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.802 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.77 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.65 a gallon in Lubbock.

