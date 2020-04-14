AAA Texas announces $125M in financial relief for auto insurance policyholders

COPPELL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from AAA Texas:

AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers (Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group) will receive premium refunds totaling approximately $125 million. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20% policy refund check for this period. We expect to mail refund checks by the end of May. Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund.

This relief package is due to reduced driving and claims because of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders and recommendations. Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group provides insurance for over 3.5 million vehicles through AAA clubs in 21 states, including Texas.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

Another way AAA Texas is helping our communities in these challenging times is by providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help these critical workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem, or flat tire. Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222.

AAA is also announcing a $1 million donation to United Way to bolster their COVID-19 relief efforts across the country. With other corporate contributions, and contributions from our employees, we will contribute over $2.5 million to United Way this year to respond to community needs.

For more information members can visit AAA.com.

(News release from AAA Texas)