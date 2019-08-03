AAA Texas: August kicks off falling gas prices

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices have fallen for the second straight week across the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

While demand for gasoline remains strong, regional gasoline stock levels are still able to meet demand.

“Gas prices are down slightly compared to last week as millions prepare to hit the road for end-of-summer road trips,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported around $2.46 on Saturday.



Every Texas metropolitan area surveyed by AAA this week saw pump prices decline or remain the same week-to-week.

AAA Texas said gas prices are pushing cheaper across the South and Southeast.



The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel across the United States was down to around $2.72 on Saturday.





