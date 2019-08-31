AAA Texas: Cheapest Labor Day gas prices since 2016

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas drivers are paying the cheapest Labor Day weekend gasoline prices since 2016, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was down to around $2.29 on Saturday.

This is the sixth consecutive week that retail gasoline prices have fallen across the state.

AAA Texas said the average price was $2.01 per gallon in 2016, $2.52 in 2017 and $2.59 in 2018 over the Labor Day weekend period.



While it’s possible some areas may see gas prices increase by a few pennies ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.

Drivers in the Odessa area continue to pay the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen area.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.58 on Saturday.