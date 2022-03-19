LUBBOCK, Texas — Crude oil and gasoline prices continued to fluctuate this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.930 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 9th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas said the statewide gas price average topped out at record $4.01 on March 11.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.262 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude oil prices saw a significant drop in prices earlier this week, but prices started rising again late week over global supply concerns.



AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.794 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.77here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $3.61 for regular unleaded at some locations.



