LUBBOCK, Texas — Gas prices rose again this week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil and strong demand, according to a press release from AAA Texas.



The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.963 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“This week drivers noticed prices on the rise due to the crude oil market still reacting to the war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “While it is difficult to say how high prices may go, drivers should prepare their vehicles for road trips this summer by performing recommended maintenance, which can help improve fuel economy and maximize safety.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the ninth lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in Texarkana were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in here in Lubbock.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average price for gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.301 on Saturday and was trending X.

AAA Texas said the cost of a barrel of crude continues to exceed the $100 mark. The market was currently weighing the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil.

The price of oil accounts for about 60% of price at the gas pump.

AAA and AAA Texas continue to offered these tips to help drivers improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.832 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.83 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded.