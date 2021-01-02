AAA Texas: Drivers fill up with cheapest annual statewide average since 2004

LUBBOCK, Texas — 2020 ended and 2021 began with the statewide average gas price average holding below the $2.00 mark, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The average has remained the $2.00 mark since mid-March.

AAA Texas said the annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded statewide this year was $1.87. The last time Texas had a cheaper statewide annual average was in 2004 at $1.74 per gallon.

“While the state’s pump price average has been flirting with returning to $2 a gallon, the annual average for a gallon of regular unleaded is the cheapest it’s been in 16 years,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “And gas price averages may be headed down again after the year-end holiday travel season concludes in early January.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.935 on Saturday and was trending downward.

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average in the country this week.

AAA Texas said a drop in demand as a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes has been the primary cause for the decline in gas prices, according to industry analysts, and this trend could continue into early 2021.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.225 on Saturdy and was trending upward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.879 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.84 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.63 a gallon in Lubbock.